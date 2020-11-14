Creative Planning Trims Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 29,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 201,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.83.

ADI opened at $136.27 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $140.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 9,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,352,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,772,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 11,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $1,329,350.88. Insiders sold 115,962 shares of company stock worth $14,166,165 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

