Credit Suisse Group Raises Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Price Target to $58.00

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stephens upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $68.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Brooks Automation has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $72.29.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 52.69% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Brooks Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

In other Brooks Automation news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $1,359,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,753.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 39,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $2,169,861.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,029 shares in the company, valued at $4,923,303.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,439 shares of company stock valued at $6,944,331 over the last 90 days. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,082,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,697,000 after purchasing an additional 94,433 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,000,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,929,000 after buying an additional 398,462 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 8.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,935,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,425,000 after buying an additional 297,984 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 5.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,848,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,043,000 after purchasing an additional 213,701 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.7% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,666,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,985,000 after purchasing an additional 18,793 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

