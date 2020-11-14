Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SMEGF. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Siemens Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of SMEGF stock opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. Siemens Energy has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $27.83.

About Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, bundles, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

