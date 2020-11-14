Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,265 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 23,814 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cree were worth $17,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the second quarter valued at about $121,420,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cree by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,072,044 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $122,645,000 after purchasing an additional 314,352 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Cree by 20.8% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,688,475 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $99,941,000 after purchasing an additional 290,923 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Cree during the second quarter worth $17,092,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Cree by 12.5% during the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,423,376 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $90,726,000 after buying an additional 157,989 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CREE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Cree from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities cut shares of Cree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

NASDAQ:CREE opened at $69.91 on Friday. Cree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $77.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.41.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $942,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,442,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

