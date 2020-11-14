Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:CR)

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) in a report released on Tuesday, November 10th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Cormark also issued estimates for Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Get Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.45 to C$0.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$0.35 target price on shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$0.30 to C$0.40 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.54.

Shares of TSE CR opened at C$0.43 on Thursday. Crew Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.14 and a 1 year high of C$0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.35. The firm has a market cap of $65.25 million and a P/E ratio of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02.

In other Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$30,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,367,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$492,234.84. In the last three months, insiders bought 301,500 shares of company stock worth $116,060.

About Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.