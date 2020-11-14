Crexendo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CXDO) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Crexendo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CXDO) – Analysts at Colliers Secur. dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crexendo in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 11th. Colliers Secur. analyst C. Trebnick now expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.11.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Crexendo in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crexendo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.67.

OTCMKTS CXDO opened at $6.49 on Thursday. Crexendo has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.49 million, a PE ratio of 108.18, a PEG ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXDO. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Crexendo during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Crexendo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $725,000. 0.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Douglas Walter Gaylor sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $1,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,499 shares in the company, valued at $161,274.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo sold 360,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $1,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,000. Company insiders own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc provides unified communications cloud telecom, broadband Internet, and other cloud business services for businesses in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

