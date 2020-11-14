Critical Comparison: Rainbow Coral (OTCMKTS:RBCC) vs. Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM)

Rainbow Coral (OTCMKTS:RBCC) and Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Rainbow Coral alerts:

This table compares Rainbow Coral and Cal-Maine Foods’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rainbow Coral N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cal-Maine Foods $1.35 billion 1.45 $18.39 million $0.44 91.36

Cal-Maine Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Rainbow Coral.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.3% of Cal-Maine Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of Cal-Maine Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Rainbow Coral has a beta of -22.53, meaning that its share price is 2,353% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cal-Maine Foods has a beta of -0.23, meaning that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rainbow Coral and Cal-Maine Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rainbow Coral N/A N/A N/A Cal-Maine Foods 3.19% 4.61% 3.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Rainbow Coral and Cal-Maine Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rainbow Coral 0 0 0 0 N/A Cal-Maine Foods 0 1 2 0 2.67

Cal-Maine Foods has a consensus target price of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.87%. Given Cal-Maine Foods’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cal-Maine Foods is more favorable than Rainbow Coral.

Summary

Cal-Maine Foods beats Rainbow Coral on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rainbow Coral

Rainbow Coral Corp. engages in the operation of retail fish store and coral propagation business in the United States. The company operates through Aquarium and Aquarium Supplies, and Medical Technology segments. The company, through its subsidiary, Rainbow Biosciences, LLC, focuses on researching in the bioscience markets. Rainbow Coral Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Henderson, Nevada. Rainbow Coral Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Essen Enterprises, Inc.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels. It sells its products to various customers, including national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product consumers primarily in the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western, and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi.

Receive News & Ratings for Rainbow Coral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rainbow Coral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.