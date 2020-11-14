Critical Comparison: Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) versus Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) and Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Spectrum Global Solutions and Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Global Solutions -37.20% N/A -67.02% Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk 15.51% 17.42% 8.74%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.8% of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk shares are held by institutional investors. 32.4% of Spectrum Global Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spectrum Global Solutions and Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Global Solutions $34.01 million 0.00 -$5.83 million N/A N/A Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk $9.49 billion 2.19 $1.37 billion N/A N/A

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has higher revenue and earnings than Spectrum Global Solutions.

Volatility & Risk

Spectrum Global Solutions has a beta of -0.48, meaning that its share price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Spectrum Global Solutions and Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Global Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk beats Spectrum Global Solutions on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spectrum Global Solutions Company Profile

There is no company description available for Spectrum Global Solutions Inc.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and broadband services; and Internet of things, big data, financial, video on demand, music, gaming, and digital advertising services. Its Consumer segment provides fixed voice and broadband services; and IPTV, gaming, and advertising services to home customers. The company's Enterprise segment offers fixed voice and broadband, enterprise data, and customer premises equipment (CPE) network services; satellite, BPO, and information technology services; data center and cloud services; and CPE trading and managed, cyber security, financial, big data, digital advertising, e-health, managed ATM, and professional services to corporate and institutions. Its Wholesale and International Business segment provides wholesale voice, managed, A2P SMS, IP transit and connectivity, data center and cloud, security, and value added and digital services; mobile network operator, mobile virtual network operator, and call center services; and tower and infrastructure services to other licensed operator companies and institutions. The company's Others segment offers big data, financial, cyber security, digital advertising and content, and e-commerce; and property services. The company also provides building management and maintenance services, payment, business management consulting and capital venture, health insurance administration, tourism, directory information, telecommunication construction and trading, and multimedia portal services; acts as a civil consultant and developer; and leases offices. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 9.4 million fixed wireline customers, including 9.0 million fixed broadband customers; and 171.1 million cellular subscribers, including 110.3 million mobile broadband customers. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bandung, Indonesia.

