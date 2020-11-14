Critical Comparison: Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) versus Therma-Med (OTCMKTS:THRA)

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) and Therma-Med (OTCMKTS:THRA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

This table compares Sportsman’s Warehouse and Therma-Med’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sportsman’s Warehouse 4.56% 46.84% 8.33% Therma-Med N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sportsman’s Warehouse and Therma-Med, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sportsman’s Warehouse 0 2 5 0 2.71 Therma-Med 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has a consensus target price of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 18.20%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sportsman’s Warehouse and Therma-Med’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sportsman’s Warehouse $886.40 million 0.69 $20.22 million $0.47 30.00 Therma-Med N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sportsman’s Warehouse has higher revenue and earnings than Therma-Med.

Risk & Volatility

Sportsman’s Warehouse has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Therma-Med has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.7% of Sportsman’s Warehouse shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Sportsman’s Warehouse shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sportsman’s Warehouse beats Therma-Med on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear. The company also provides fishing products comprising bait, electronics, fishing rods, flotation items, fly fishing products, lines, lures, reels, tackles, and small boats; and foot wear products consisting of hiking and work boots, socks, sport sandals, technical footwear, trial and casual shoes, and waders. In addition, it offers hunting and shooting products, such as ammunition, archery items, ATV accessories, blinds and tree stands, decoys, firearms, firearms safety and storage products, reloading equipment, and shooting gear products; and optics, electronics, and accessories, including gift items, GPS devices, knives, lighting, optics, and two-way radios. Further, the company's stores provide archery technician services, fishing-reel line winding, gun bore sighting and scope mounting, and cleaning services, as well as issues hunting and fishing licenses. Additionally, it offers various private label offerings under the Rustic Ridge, Killik, Vital Impact, Yukon Gold, Lost Creek, and Sportsman's Warehouse brands. As of February 01, 2020, the company operated through 103 stores in 27 states. Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, Utah.

Therma-Med Company Profile

Therma-Med, Inc. engages in the provision, acquisition, exploration, and development services if precious metal and mineral properties in North America. Its exploration property includes Hindon Copper located in Ontario, Canada. The company was founded on August 25, 1998 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.