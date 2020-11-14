Critical Contrast: MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) & Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) and Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

This table compares MoneyGram International and Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyGram International $1.29 billion 0.42 -$60.30 million ($0.06) -125.17 Tabula Rasa HealthCare $284.71 million 2.88 -$32.44 million ($0.25) -137.56

Tabula Rasa HealthCare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MoneyGram International. Tabula Rasa HealthCare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MoneyGram International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MoneyGram International and Tabula Rasa HealthCare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyGram International 1 3 0 0 1.75 Tabula Rasa HealthCare 0 2 7 0 2.78

MoneyGram International currently has a consensus target price of $1.00, indicating a potential downside of 86.68%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a consensus target price of $57.10, indicating a potential upside of 66.04%. Given Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tabula Rasa HealthCare is more favorable than MoneyGram International.

Risk and Volatility

MoneyGram International has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyGram International and Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyGram International -2.23% -1.48% 0.14% Tabula Rasa HealthCare -14.70% -7.37% -2.72%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.6% of MoneyGram International shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of MoneyGram International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers. The Financial Paper Products segment provides money orders to consumers through its agents and financial institutions; and official check outsourcing services for financial institutions. This segment sells its money orders under the MoneyGram brand and on a private label or co-branded basis with retail and financial institution. The company also offers digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, account deposit, and kiosk-based services. MoneyGram International, Inc. announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Suez Canal Bank. MoneyGram International, Inc. was founded in 1940 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems. The company's cloud-based software also comprise RxCompanion, an MTM software platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and other health related problems.; TruChart, an electronic health record (EHR) system for Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) programs; and PACElogic, which deliver real-time sharable workflows comprising EHR, customer relationship management, claims adjudication, electronic data interchange, care management, coordination, planning, integration with community-based providers, and various Federal and State required reporting. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. also offers clinical pharmacist collaboration, prescription fulfillment and reminder packaging, and pharmacy cost management services, as well as health plan management services, including risk adjustment and third party administrator services. As of December 31, 2019, it served 237 healthcare organizations. The company offers its cloud-based software solutions to prescribers, pharmacists, pharmacies, and healthcare organizations for managing the medication-related needs of patients. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Moorestown, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.