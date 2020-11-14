Critical Survey: Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) and Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR)

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) and Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Kaleyra alerts:

28.0% of Kaleyra shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of Leaf Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.0% of Kaleyra shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of Leaf Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kaleyra and Leaf Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleyra N/A -15.09% 0.57% Leaf Group -5.98% -25.95% -11.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kaleyra and Leaf Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleyra 0 0 6 0 3.00 Leaf Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kaleyra presently has a consensus target price of $11.63, indicating a potential upside of 64.66%. Leaf Group has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 83.30%. Given Leaf Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Leaf Group is more favorable than Kaleyra.

Risk & Volatility

Kaleyra has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leaf Group has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kaleyra and Leaf Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleyra $129.56 million 1.60 -$5.51 million $0.24 29.42 Leaf Group $154.96 million 0.87 -$26.84 million N/A N/A

Kaleyra has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Leaf Group.

Summary

Kaleyra beats Leaf Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc. provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

Leaf Group Company Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, a made-to-order home dÃ©cor brand. It also provides SaatchiArt.com and its related art fair event brand, which is an online art gallery where a global community of artists exhibit and sell their original artwork directly to consumers. The Media segment offers Well+Good, a health and wellness media brand that offers journalistic approach to content; and Livestrong.com, a destination and action-oriented community, as well as mobile applications, such as MyPlate that monitor users' health, fitness, and life achievements. It also provides Hunker, a home design media site for enabling first-time homeowners enhance their homes with practical solutions, home tours, and design advice for people; and Only In Your State, a US-focused local attractions and review site, which highlights small businesses, hidden gems, and natural wonders for an audience of motivated and experience-seekers. In addition, this segment offers content creation, traffic source, mobile application, and monetization services; and develops partner sites. The company sells its products through wholesale channels to trade and hospitality clients, as well as through retail distribution partners. The company was formerly known as Demand Media, Inc. and changed its name to Leaf Group Ltd. in November 2016. Leaf Group Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.