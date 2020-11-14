CTS (NYSE:CTS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CTS Corporation is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect and Move. CTS manufactures sensors, actuators and electronic components and supplies these products to OEMs in the aerospace, communications, defense, industrial, information technology, medical and transportation markets. CTS focus on providing advanced technology, exceptional customer service and superior value to industry partners throughout the globe. CTS aims to be at the forefront of technology, delivering innovative sensing, connectivity and motion solutions for the creation and advancement of products and services around the world. CTS Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of electronic components and sensors, as well as the provision of electronics manufacturing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services, and Components and Sensors. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CTS. ValuEngine raised shares of CTS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CTS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE:CTS opened at $31.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.76. CTS has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $113.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.11 million. CTS had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CTS will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CTS during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in CTS by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in CTS by 220.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in CTS by 327.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in CTS by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

About CTS

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers and tier one suppliers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates for use primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

