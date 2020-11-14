Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,242,000 after acquiring an additional 16,089 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 63.6% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $972,000. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $223.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.28.

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.73, for a total value of $78,387.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 20,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total value of $4,946,886.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,411 shares of company stock valued at $11,311,728 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $239.78 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $267.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.71 and a 200-day moving average of $220.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

