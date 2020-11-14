Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 5,896 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,896 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,986,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $747,735,000 after buying an additional 87,639 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,781,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,355,000 after buying an additional 662,858 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 49.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,517,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,980,000 after buying an additional 2,818,631 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 5.5% during the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 6,483,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,521,000 after buying an additional 338,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.5% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,419,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,866,000 after buying an additional 92,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE opened at $42.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.38. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $49.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.84.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank cut shares of BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.