Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,303 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $1,805,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 21.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 22.6% in the second quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 17,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $46.00 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.13.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $253,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,709.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 490,481 shares of company stock valued at $22,012,651 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

