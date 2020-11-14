Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEG. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 18,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 45,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEG. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.77.

PEG opened at $59.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.10. The stock has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $105,468.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,642.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,238 shares of company stock valued at $231,141. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

