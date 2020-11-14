Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,717 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 43,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in PPL by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in PPL by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,322,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,405,000 after purchasing an additional 291,204 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in PPL by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 144,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the 3rd quarter worth $1,342,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PPL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.12 and its 200-day moving average is $27.07. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.76. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

