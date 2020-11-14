Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $898,000 Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIN. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 1,633.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Linde from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Linde from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.44.

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN opened at $257.06 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $269.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.44.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

