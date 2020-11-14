Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 71.6% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 185.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 52.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 59.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.45 per share, for a total transaction of $92,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PSX opened at $58.76 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $119.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.44.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.82.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.