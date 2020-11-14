Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 6,879 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 67.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,362,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,351,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,593,000 after buying an additional 41,051,664 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $65.39 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.91.

