Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,136 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 10.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 125,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 33.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 9.7% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 41.2% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KEY. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.32. KeyCorp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

