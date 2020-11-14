Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,187,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,853,404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629,478 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,226,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $555,880,000 after acquiring an additional 14,253,265 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,680,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,867,000 after acquiring an additional 13,647,730 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,566,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,092,000 after acquiring an additional 670,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,399,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $173,477,000 after acquiring an additional 406,864 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.89.

GE opened at $9.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average of $6.77. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

