Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 11,653 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,485 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 11,653 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.5% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $60,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Facebook by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after buying an additional 24,635 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Facebook by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,242,000 after buying an additional 177,179 shares during the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Facebook by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Facebook by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB opened at $276.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $788.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $269.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.88. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FB. Citigroup increased their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.84.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total value of $17,172,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,291 shares of company stock worth $30,376,998. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.