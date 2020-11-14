Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,692 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.5% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $58,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,772.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,573.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,495.53. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,816.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1,198.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. 140166 lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

