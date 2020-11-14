Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 344 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 374.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $110.17 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.13 and a twelve month high of $117.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.10. The company has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total value of $607,770.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,744,948.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $648,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,588.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on A. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.51.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

