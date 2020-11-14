Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 4,186 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,186 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 11.3% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 54,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 86,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 9,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $61,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,771 shares of company stock valued at $512,710 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $47.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.00 and its 200-day moving average is $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

