Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 83 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,237,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 933 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $199,204.83. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,130.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 22,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total transaction of $5,112,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,747,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,765 shares of company stock worth $8,151,160. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $237.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.58.

NYSE CRL opened at $239.01 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.58 and a 12 month high of $257.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $234.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

