Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 9,849 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,849 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 24,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $60.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.94 billion, a PE ratio of 62.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.87. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.04 and a 1 year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Maxim Group raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

