Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,384 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 15,014 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BP. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,532 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,221 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,706,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,975,049 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $232,618,000 after purchasing an additional 544,567 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BP by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,226,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,611,000 after purchasing an additional 462,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 1,590.9% during the 2nd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 386,212 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 363,371 shares in the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BP opened at $18.80 on Friday. BP p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $40.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.27. The stock has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.69.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $44.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.84 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. BP’s payout ratio is presently 42.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of BP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.99.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

