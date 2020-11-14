CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVBF. ValuEngine cut CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on CVB Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 82.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,032,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,091,000 after acquiring an additional 920,736 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 18.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,258,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,563,000 after acquiring an additional 350,426 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 166.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 293,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 183,428 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 63.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 395,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 153,692 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,687,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,849,000 after acquiring an additional 128,529 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average is $18.24. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.98 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 36.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 6th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

