D Matthew Dorny Sells 6,200 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $317,068.00.

D Matthew Dorny also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 23rd, D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total transaction of $320,602.00.

NYSE NUS opened at $51.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $57.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.70.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $703.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.35 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 35.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NUS shares. Bank of America raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.57.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

