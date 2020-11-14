D Scott Davis Sells 2,111 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stock

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46.

NYSE HON opened at $201.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 26.8% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 19,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,651,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 93,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,436,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $601,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.28.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

