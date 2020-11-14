DA Davidson Weighs in on HarborOne Bancorp, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for HarborOne Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HONE. BidaskClub raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on HarborOne Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

NASDAQ:HONE opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $585.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $75.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.05 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 326.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 103,621 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 7.0% in the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 381,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 25,050 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 11.2% during the third quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 35.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 17,468 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. 54.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

