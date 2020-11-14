Daniel William Fisher Sells 3,400 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Stock

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) COO Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $324,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $94.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.87. The company has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.06, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ball Co. has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $102.76.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

BLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ball from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Ball by 65.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in Ball in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.