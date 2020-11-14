Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.63.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DARE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

Shares of DARE stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07. The firm has a market cap of $34.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.94. Daré Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $2.22.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts forecast that Daré Bioscience will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 387.5% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 97,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Daré Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single application; Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive vaginal ring; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil to treat female sexual arousal disorder.

