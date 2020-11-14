Darren Hunter Acquires 75,000 Shares of ReadCloud Limited (RCL.AX) (ASX:RCL) Stock

ReadCloud Limited (RCL.AX) (ASX:RCL) insider Darren Hunter acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$22,500.00 ($16,071.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.44.

ReadCloud Limited provides eBook solutions to secondary schools in Australia. Its eBook platform allows students and teachers to share notes, questions, videos, and Web links directly inside the eBooks, as well as to make comments and import third party content. The company also offers vocational education and training (VET) course materials and services to schools comprising approximately 40 VET courses and Auspicing services.

