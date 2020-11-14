Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

DDOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $85.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.87 and a 200-day moving average of $84.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74. Datadog has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $118.13. The firm has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4,291.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $154.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.33 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $1,017,315.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 173,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,859,574.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $1,037,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,718.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,376,858 shares of company stock worth $137,121,659. Corporate insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 362.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,236,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,995,000 after buying an additional 8,806,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 58.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,216,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,965 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 562.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,224,000 after purchasing an additional 588,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Datadog by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,876,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,864,000 after purchasing an additional 506,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 337.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 580,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,311,000 after purchasing an additional 447,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

