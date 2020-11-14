David A. Dunbar Sells 5,000 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Stock

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SXI stock opened at $74.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.39. Standex International Co. has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $81.69. The company has a market cap of $925.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $151.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 19.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Standex International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 6,793 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 433,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after buying an additional 38,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SXI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Standex International from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CJS Securities raised Standex International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Standex International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

