Dede Lea Sells 10,459 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Stock

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $312,828.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $30.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.20.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,432,855,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ViacomCBS by 215.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,115,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,602,000 after buying an additional 24,675,148 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth $259,580,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $169,437,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $125,249,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VIAC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

