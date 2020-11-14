Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,127,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,005,911,000 after buying an additional 1,175,122 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,086,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,338 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,861,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 741.3% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 433,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,135,000 after purchasing an additional 382,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Deere & Company by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 494,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,316,000 after purchasing an additional 268,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total value of $1,664,527.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on DE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deere & Company from $247.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Deere & Company from $174.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.14.

Shares of DE stock opened at $251.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

