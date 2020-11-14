Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

Get Denny's alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Denny’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Denny’s from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Denny’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.86.

DENN opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $22.13. The company has a market capitalization of $665.10 million, a PE ratio of 65.19 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.23.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Denny’s will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 8,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $98,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John William Dillon sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $103,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,287.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Denny’s by 3.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Denny’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 148,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Denny’s by 71.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Denny’s by 4.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Denny’s by 11.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denny’s (DENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.