DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 23,300 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3,121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 282.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $51.36 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of -223.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XRAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Guggenheim upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

