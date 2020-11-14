Desjardins Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) (TSE:TGZ)

Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) (TSE:TGZ) – Analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 10th. Desjardins analyst A. Breichmanas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.88.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TGZ. Raymond James set a C$21.75 price target on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$13.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.71.

Shares of TSE TGZ opened at C$13.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -384.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.15. Teranga Gold Co. has a 1 year low of C$3.86 and a 1 year high of C$16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

About Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO)

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. The company's flagship project is the Sabodala gold mine covering an area of 291 square kilometers mine license and 629 square kilometers exploration land package located in the Republic of Senegal.

