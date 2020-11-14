Desjardins Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC)

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 10th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. M Partners cut Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial set a C$6.50 target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. HC Wainwright cut Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$7.00 target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.80.

CVE XBC opened at C$5.53 on Thursday. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.74 and a 12 month high of C$5.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of $425.59 million and a P/E ratio of -115.21.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$19.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.74 million.

In other Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) news, Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.11, for a total value of C$411,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,233,000.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

