Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FERGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Ferguson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferguson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. HSBC raised shares of Ferguson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ferguson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

FERGY stock opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.94. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.39.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

