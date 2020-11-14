Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lufthansa German Airlines operates as an autonomous unit within the Lufthansa Group. It maintains its own stations, handling check-in, ticket sales and other services at all the major international airports. Lufthansa is a founding member of the Star Alliance, the world’s first multilateral airline grouping. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of DLAKY opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.18. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

