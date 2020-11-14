Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) Given a €23.60 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) received a €23.60 ($27.76) price target from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 58.23% from the company’s current price.

DTE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €19.69 ($23.16).

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) stock opened at €14.92 ($17.55) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €14.45. Deutsche Telekom AG has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

