Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $12,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,941,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,583,000 after buying an additional 590,034 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.65, for a total value of $158,516.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,025 shares in the company, valued at $158,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $7,460,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 784,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,000,932.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,619 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,782 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp upgraded Digital Realty Trust to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $139.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.16.

NYSE:DLR opened at $144.65 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.17.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.32 million. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.37%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

