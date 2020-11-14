Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Stake Boosted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,523 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.26% of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 500.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 295.4% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 75.5% during the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA NUGT opened at $77.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.99. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $214.10.

