Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Hits New 1-Year High at $56.74

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.74 and last traded at $56.74, with a volume of 3290 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.42.

DSCSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Disco in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Disco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.84 and its 200-day moving average is $49.03.

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $448.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.15 million. Disco had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 13.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Disco Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY)

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

